Arguments Lead to Gunshots in Maurice, Louisiana Near Johnston Street
MAURICE, La. (KPEL News) - As the weekend came to a close, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a shooting that happened in Maurice.
According to a press release from VPSO, the shooting happened on McDonald Road and was reported to their office around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night. As you can see, this road connects to Louisiana Highway 92 is not far from U.S. 167 (Johnston Street).
The complainant says he and Cory Verret of Maurice had been arguing recently. Reports say when their vehicles crossed paths in the area, several gunshots were allegedly fired by Verret at the complainant from a black GMC Yukon. Responding patrol deputies say they found and collected fresh pistol casings in the roadway in that area.
Detectives, armed with search warrants for Verret's residence and the vehicle, say they were able to recover a pistol.
Verret has been arrested and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault by Drive by Shooting
- Illegal Discharge of a Firearm