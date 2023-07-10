MAURICE, La. (KPEL News) - As the weekend came to a close, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a shooting that happened in Maurice.

According to a press release from VPSO, the shooting happened on McDonald Road and was reported to their office around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night. As you can see, this road connects to Louisiana Highway 92 is not far from U.S. 167 (Johnston Street).

McDonald Road in Maurice, google maps McDonald Road in Maurice, google maps loading...

The complainant says he and Cory Verret of Maurice had been arguing recently. Reports say when their vehicles crossed paths in the area, several gunshots were allegedly fired by Verret at the complainant from a black GMC Yukon. Responding patrol deputies say they found and collected fresh pistol casings in the roadway in that area.

Detectives, armed with search warrants for Verret's residence and the vehicle, say they were able to recover a pistol.

Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, google street view Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, google street view loading...

Verret has been arrested and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault by Drive by Shooting

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm