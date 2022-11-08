Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department's SWAT unit are on the scene of a situation in which an armed man has barricaded himself inside a room of a home in the 200 block of West End Avenue.

Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officials have been on the scene of this situation since just past 4 o'clock today.

SWAT negotiators are working to get the person to surrender.

The victim in the home says he was hit in the face by a weapon being held by the suspect. He was able to get away and call for help.

We will keep you posted.

