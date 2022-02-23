Shon Jolivette of Opelousas thought he could seek shelter in the Walmart Distribution Center after he and another possible suspect allegedly committed an armed robbery at Andy’s Super Value on Main Street. He's now in custody but he may have an alleged partner still on the loose.

Walmart Distribution Center, google street view

That's according to Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, who tells KPEL News deputies jumped into action after getting a call from Opelousas Police. A deputy noticed the suspect vehicle on La. Highway 743 and positively identified the driver, Jolivette, who crashed into a tree on the property of the distribution center.

That's when Jolivette ran inside the distribution center, causing it to be evacuated.

Deputies say they found Jolivette hiding in a Walmart semi trailer with key evidence and a large amount of cash from the robbery.

Both agencies are looking for another possible suspect.

Thibodeaux says the evacuation has been lifted.

