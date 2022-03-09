Arrest Made in February Shooting on Ambassador Caffery

A suspect in a Lafayette shooting has been arrested in Opelousas.

Lafayette Police say 27-year-old Xavier Herrera is the man who allegedly shot another male during an altercation between the two on Saturday, February 19th, in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery. The location of Ambassador Caffery pictured below is near where the shooting happened.

3300 block of Ambassador Caffery, google street view 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery, google street view loading...

As KPEL News reported, Herrera is said to have left the scene while the victim suffered from his gunshot wound that placed him in serious but stable condition.

According to a press release from LPD, Herrera was arrested on March 9th by agents with the U.S. Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force and has been booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

St. Landry Parish Jail Google Street View loading...

Fortunately, the victim has not died.

Herrera has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says Herrera will be transferred to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Thursday.

25 Lafayette Memories from the Past 25 Years

I Want The Key To These Lafayette Locations