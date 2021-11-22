As the Traffic Stalls: What is Closing, What Has Been Completed in Lafayette?

Navigating through traffic in Lafayette is quite the ordeal in the Hub City.

Whether you are talking about major roadways such as Kaliste Saloom Road, Johnston Street, or Ambassador Caffery Parkway, or other important roads leading to neighborhoods such as Dulles Drive, construction seems to be happening everywhere in Lafayette.

Unfortunately, sometimes you have to go through pain to get to progress. Take the super roundabout that connects Kaliste Saloom to E. Broussard Road, for instance. The project has improved traffic flow in the area and will only get better once the widening of Kaliste Saloom is completed.

Kaliste Saloom Roundabout, google street view

What's Closed In Lafayette This Week?

Bourque Road Bridge

The bridge that crosses Coulee Ile des Cannes is closed for about 4 weeks as Lafayette Consolidated Government workers are repairing it. The bridge is expected to reopen in late December, weather permitting. Drivers will be directed to use Elias G. Road to cross the coulee.

Bourque Road Bridge, google street view

Rue du Belier

LA 93 (Rue du Belier) is closed between Acadiana High School and Dulles Drive until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, weather permitting. Crews with the City of Scott are performing utility relocation work. Detour signs are in place along local roads to direct traffic around the work area.

Rue du Belier, google street view

What's Closed in Lafayette Next Week?

W. University Avenue

The northbound outside lane of University - from Bellevue Street to Silkwood Street - will be closed nightly from 8 PM to 6 AM for 1 week. Workers will be installing a gas pipe beginning Monday, November 29, and lasting until the following Monday.

Detour for Northbound Traffic: South on LA 182, then northwest on US 167, then north on the Evangeline Thruway, then west on US 90.

Detour for Southbound Traffic: North on LA 182, then east on US 90, then south on the Evangeline Thruway, then southwest on US 167.

The road will be open to regular traffic

What Has Been Completed in Lafayette?.

Interstate 10 Widening Project

Governor John Bel Edwards came to Lafayette on Monday to mark the ceremonial completion of the I-10 project that widens the interstate between Interstate 49 in Lafayette and La. 328 in Breaux Bridge. The ribbon-cutting involved the replacement of more than seven miles of pavement and cost $125 million.

“Since I have been in office, over $550 million has been invested in transportation projects throughout Lafayette and St. Martin Parish," said Edwards at the press conference. Projects such as the I-10 widening not only serve as a great benefit to motorists but also as an invaluable asset to the many businesses along this continually growing corridor.

Verot School Road @ Vincent Road

A traffic light has been installed at the intersection as local officials hope to make the well-traveled intersection much safer. Drivers should use caution because the lane layout and pavement markings at the intersection have changed and the stop sign on Vincent has been removed.

Heleaux's Grocery, which sits at this intersection, was obviously very excited to see the red light go up.

Snapshot via Facebook via Heleaux's Grocery

Now, if we could only get a traffic light installed at the intersection of Robley Drive and E. Broussard Road...

