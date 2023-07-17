ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Nearly two years ago, 37-year-old Markus Andrews of Atlanta, Georgia, shot at a vehicle traveling on Interstate 10 near mile marker 112 near Breaux Bridge.

I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view loading...

KPEL News reported at the time that the incident happened in the early morning hours of July 17th. St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies say they found several bullet holes on the vehicle, as well as a shattered passenger side window. The vehicle was carrying a California family of five people as they were traveling through Louisiana.

Once Andrews was identified as the suspect, he was arrested five days later by deputies with the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office and was then transported and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center the following Monday on five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé says the victim driver was able to help deputies by identifying the vehicle that Andrews was shooting at them out of - a black Kia Soul. Turns out, the car was rented by Andrews from a rental agency in Atlanta and authorities were able to obtain license plate reader information to track his line of travel. Andrews was stopped about an hour after the shooting in St. John the Baptist Parish after he called 911 to say that he was the person who fired the shots claiming he was being chased. Authorities then found the AK-47 used in the shooting, along with spent shell casings.

Markus Andrews, mugshot from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Markus Andrews, mugshot from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

On Thursday, July 13th, a St. Martin Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on those charges.

This case was investigated by St. Martin Sheriff’s Office lead detective, Sgt. V. Lagrange, and assisted by St. John the Baptist Parish, Lt. M. Dean.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney, Renee Louviere, with the

assistance of Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Songy.

Sentencing is set for October 6, 2023, before Judge Suzanne deMahy.

