Atlanta Man Charged in Local Shooting on Interstate 10

37-year-old Markus Andrews of Atlanta, Georgia, now sits in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center after he allegedly shot at a vehicle traveling on Interstate 10 near mile marker 112 near Breaux Bridge recently.

Markus Andrews, mugshot from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the early morning hours of July 17th. Deputies say they found several bullet holes on the vehicle, as well as a shattered passenger side window. The vehicle was carrying five people inside.

Once Andrews was identified as the suspect, he was arrested five days later by deputies with the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office and was then transported and booked into jail the following Monday on five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

