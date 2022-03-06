Attempt to Steal Catalytic Converter Goes South for Opelousas Man

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon says that officers were able to catch a man they say is responsible for attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car dealership in the city.

It wasn't just one call that got officers to the scene, but McClendon says that multiple calls came into law enforcement from a security monitoring company about someone being seen jumping a fence to get into the car dealership.

As officers began to approach the area, they say they saw Ethan Ryder of Opelousas running away as they came closer. It wasn't a long foot chase, and officers were able to apprehend the man.

Ryder is facing the following charges:

One Count of Simple Burglary

One Count of Resisting Arrest

McClendon says his officers were able to get the stolen catalytic converter back along with several tools that were apparently used to rip off the expensive piece of equipment.

The car dealership is located in the 5800 block off I-49 Service Road in Opelousas.

What Is A Catalytic Converter?

The importance of a catalytic converter can't be underestimated. This piece of a car is important in taking three nasty compounds and turning them into something that is better when released into the air. The equipment converts carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons into a form that is better for the air that is exhausted according to the website howstuffworks.com. Otherwise, these compounds lead to things like acid rain and smog.

The other significant piece of catalytic converters is the compounds that are used in constructing the devices are rather expensive, platinum and palladium. Catalytic converters are sold for pennies on the dollar to disreputable people.

