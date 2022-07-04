Four Acadiana Men Arrested for Catalytic Converter at Chick-fil-A

Four men from Acadiana have been arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a Chick-fil-A. They were reported by a customer waiting in a Whataburger drive thru.

Supporters Flock To Restaurants On Chick-Fil-A Appreciation Day Getty Images

According to 12newsnow.com, authorities received a call from a witness while in the drive-thru line at a Whataburger reporting four men stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Chick-fil-A.

When police arrived at the Chick-fil-A, they were reportedly unable to find the suspects.

However, the Whataburger witness was able to give police a good description of the thieves and the vehicle they were in.

Later in the evening the suspects' vehicle was spotted a gas station, Chambers County police were able to find and arrest the thieves, all four from Acadiana.

Catalytic Converter, photo from Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish

"When deputies searched the vehicle, they found Sawzalls, saw blades and two stolen catalytic converters. The converters were returned to the owners of Chick-fil-A."

All four Acadiana men were charged with "engaging in organized criminal activity" and transported to the Chambers County Jail in Baytown, Texas.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office has identified the four men from Acadiana as "Victor Ledoux of Arnaudville, Louisiana, Carl Guillory, Blake Thomas, and Jayme Pierre, all of Opelousas, Louisiana."

Chambers County Sheriff's Office