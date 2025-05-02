Texas Teachers — Get a Free Meal at Whataburger During Teacher Appreciation Week
If you are an educator, you no doubt know that next week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, when we shower you with love, affection, and goodies. One fast-food restaurant chain is helping show its appreciation by giving you a free meal.
Whataburger Giving Educators a Free Meal for National Appreciation Week
According to Whataburger, educators can stop by any of its locations between 5:00 am and 9:00 am from May 5-9 and grab a free breakfast.
Teachers can choose from favorites like:
- Breakfast on a Bun
- Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit
- Taquito with Cheese
How Many Locations of Whataburger Are There in Texas?
There are a total of 740 Whataburger locations across Texas. If you're an educator and want to grab a free meal at your closest Whataburger location, check out the list of Louisiana locations here.
“Whataburger is serving up a Whatasized ‘thank you’ to the real MVPs of our communities — our amazing teachers," a spokesperson for the restaurant said.
READ MORE: The Top 5 Best Burger Chains in Texas
What Do Teachers Need to Show to Prove They're an Educator and Get the Free Meal at Whataburger?
Teachers will be required to show a valid school ID when ordering. And do keep in mind that the offer is only available for dine-in, drive-thru, and takeout orders -- just not online.
Whataburger Supports Educators Through Classroom Grants
In other related news, Whataburger has announced that 75 educators will receive $1,000 each in classroom grants across 16 states with Whataburger locations in celebration of its 75th anniversary.
Since 2022, Whataburger has donated over $160,000 through its WhataTeacher grants, part of its Feeding Student Success program that supports education and fights hunger.
6 Louisiana Spots from 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' Now Closed