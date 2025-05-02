If you are an educator, you no doubt know that next week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, when we shower you with love, affection, and goodies. One fast-food restaurant chain is helping show its appreciation by giving you a free meal.

Whataburger Giving Educators a Free Meal for National Appreciation Week

According to Whataburger, educators can stop by any of its locations between 5:00 am and 9:00 am from May 5-9 and grab a free breakfast.

Teachers can choose from favorites like:

Breakfast on a Bun

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Taquito with Cheese

How Many Locations of Whataburger Are There in Texas?

There are a total of 740 Whataburger locations across Texas. If you're an educator and want to grab a free meal at your closest Whataburger location, check out the list of Louisiana locations here.

“Whataburger is serving up a Whatasized ‘thank you’ to the real MVPs of our communities — our amazing teachers," a spokesperson for the restaurant said.

What Do Teachers Need to Show to Prove They're an Educator and Get the Free Meal at Whataburger?

Teachers will be required to show a valid school ID when ordering. And do keep in mind that the offer is only available for dine-in, drive-thru, and takeout orders -- just not online.

Whataburger Supports Educators Through Classroom Grants

In other related news, Whataburger has announced that 75 educators will receive $1,000 each in classroom grants across 16 states with Whataburger locations in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

Since 2022, Whataburger has donated over $160,000 through its WhataTeacher grants, part of its Feeding Student Success program that supports education and fights hunger.