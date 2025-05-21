(KPEL-FM) - Texas is obviously known far and wide for our award-winning BBQ, but we do love a great burger here in the Lone Star State.

The best burgers you're going to find in Texas are obviously from our locally owned Mom and Pop burger joints, but sometimes we just want to grab a great burger fast, and for that we swing into our favorite chain restaurant.

We've got a lot of everything in Texas, including hamburger chains, but which ones are the best in Texas?

The top 5 list might surprise you...

Burgers are serious business in Texas, and making a "Top 5" list is a big deal.

Ranking what the top 5 best burger chains in Texas are really comes down to a matter of taste and opinion.

That being said, when the question gets repeatedly asked about what the best burger chains are and the same five restaurants in Texas keep getting mentioned, there's something going on.

This is exactly what happened when Top Data set out to rank the "Top 5 Burger Chains in Texas".

From KTSM.com -

"To determine the favorite burger chains, TOP Data used a combination of GPS tracking data from the largest burger chains mixed with a survey of 1,000 Americans."

When the dust settled, it was decided what the "Top 5" best were, but not without controversy.

Surprisingly, Texas' own Whataburger did not make the "Top 5" list of "Best Burger Chains in Texas"!

Should we demand a recount?

So if Whataburger didn't make it, who did?

Top 5 Best Burger Chains In Texas

1. A&W Restaurants - 20 Locations

2. In-N-Out Burger - 43 Locations

3. Steak ‘n Shake - 18 Locations

4. Shake Shack - 30 Locations

5. Culver’s - 15 Locations

What do you think? Does this list look right to you?

If not, let us know what Texas burger chain should made the list.