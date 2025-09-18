Burger King Giving Away Free Bacon Cheeseburgers: Here’s How to Get One

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Thursday September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and to celebrate, Burger King is offering free bacon cheeseburgers.

To claim you free Burger King bacon cheeseburger, there are a few things you need to know, so let's talk about it and get you on your way to some free food!

(Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images) (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images) loading...

National Cheeseburger Day

September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, a day meant to recognize and honor the cheeseburger.

The delicious combination of a burger patty with cheese is beloved all across the globe.

Interestingly, the invention of the cheeseburger is credited to fry cook named Lionel Sternberger, who in 1920 at the age of 16 in Pasadena, California allegedly had the idea to toss a piece of cheese onto a burger he was cooking according to nationaldayarchives.com.

READ MORE: Lafayette, Louisiana's 5 Must Try Burgers

Free Burger King Bacon Cheeseburgers

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Burger King is giving customers a chance to get a free bacon cheese burger today.

How do you get yours?

From people.com -

"The deal is only available on the Burger King app and online for pick-up orders, and it can be activated under the 'offers' tab.

The offer can only be redeemed once per account, but it can’t be combined with any other coupons or discounts."

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: The Best Cheeseburger in Louisiana Has Been Crowned

Burger King (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) loading...

Burger King is offering a free Bacon Cheeseburger with a $1 purchase for Royal Perks or Royal Rewards members.

You can download the Burger King app in Google Play or the Apple App Store.