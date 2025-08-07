The Best Cheeseburger in Louisiana Has Been Crowned

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana is known around the world for our unique culture, food, and way of life.

Although Louisiana is most known for our signature dishes like jambalaya, gumbo, boiled crawfish, king cakes, and much more, we aren't slacking when it comes to how we cook more traditional foods.

Every state has a restaurant that serves what is considered to be the best cheeseburger you can hope can eat, and there's one unassuming Louisiana restaurant that has recently been crowned to have "The Best Cheeseburger" in all of the Pelican State.

Cheese Burger Unsplash Via amirali mirhashemian loading...

What Makes A Great Cheeseburger?

To make a great cheeseburger, you gotta start with great beef, beef with a good fat ratio, usually 80/20, for juiciness and flavor.

Some of the best cheeseburgers don't get too crazy when it comes to the seasoning. Most are seasoned with simply salt and pepper.

READ MORE: Lafayette, Louisiana Burger Joint Named One of Best in America

Then, you have to have the cheese melted so it hugs the patty, not just sits on top.

You can go crazy with the toppings like egg, bacon, onions, jalapenos, and more if you want, but to me the final chapter of a truly great cheeseburger has to be a great bun.

Whether it's a smash burger, double patty cheeseburger, or just a standard one patty cheesy burger, you'll find some mind-blowing, delicious versions of all of those types throughout Louisiana.

But, is there a restaurant in Louisiana that has the absolute best cheeseburger in the entire state?

According to lovefood.com there certainly is...

READ MORE: Top BBQ Spot in Louisiana Makes Best in America List

The Best Cheeseburger In Louisiana

The gang over at lovefood.com have taken on the nearly impossible task of choosing the best cheeseburger in every state.

For every state they've done the research and have crowned the best cheeseburger you hope to get your taste buds on, and for the Louisiana the winner is...

District Donuts Sliders Brew in New Orleans, Louisiana.

District Donuts Sliders Brew Facebook Via districtdonuts loading...

From lovefood.com -

A donut shop might not be the first place you'd go to find a delectable cheeseburger, but District Donuts will help change your mind. The Hickory Bacon Cheeseburger here features a double patty made from a blend of black Angus beef and is served on a sesame brioche bun with bacon, red onions, candied jalapeños, cold queso, and hickory sauce.

Have you ever had a cheeseburger from District in New Orleans? If so, let us know...is it really the best cheeseburger in Louisiana?