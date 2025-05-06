(KPEL-FM) It is springtime in Texas, and through the magnificent Texas Hill Country around Austin, Wimberly, Boerne, Bandera, and New Braunfels, the wildflowers are in bloom. It's a sure sign of spring, just as shopping for Mother's Day and planning for graduation parties are.

And one of the more popular ways folks in Texas love to celebrate graduates and Mom is by hosting a cookout. In Texas, that cookout will more than likely include a few burgers on the grill. Most of the time, that is a wonderful idea. However, based on a recent advisory issued by the Food and Drug Administration, you'll want to check the packaging of your burgers before you prepare them and feed them to your guests.

What Texans Should Know About the Class 1 Burger Recall from FDA

You've probably deduced that we've gotten wind of another food recall involving a product that can be quite popular in Texas. If you've missed some of the more recent concerns highlighted by the FDA or the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service, let us share those with you.

Now that we've gotten you afraid to go into your kitchen, let us calm your fears. For the most part, the recalls that we've been reporting on over the past few days have been because of labeling issues. Unfortunately, those issues can create deadly consequences for those who have severe allergies.

The burgers in question are being recalled because of a labeling issue that could become a health issue if consumed by someone who has an allergic reaction to eggs. The product in question is Caraluzzi's Markets Italian Style Seafood Burgers. The recipe for the product does include eggs; however, the packaging on products sold between February 18 and April 2 of this year does not reflect that information.

There has been one consumer complaint over the undisclosed allergen, and that complaint prompted the producers of the burgers to pull the product from store shelves. So, you should not be finding the affected product where you shop now, but if you did buy seafood burgers and have them stored in your refrigerator, please do check the label.

Which Burgers Have Been Recalled by the Food and Drug Administration?

Here is the front of the packaging:

Here is what the backside of the packaging looks like:

A Class 1 Recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration Website, could create a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return the product to the point of purchase for a refund or a replacement item.