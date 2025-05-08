(KPEL-FM) All of our lives we've heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. On behalf of me and about a bazillion other Texans I would like to debunk that myth. The most important meal of the day, according to the folks I hang out with, is the next one.

Granted, our choices for "what's good" in Texas may not be the healthiest of choices, but there are side benefits. We get to meet cute nurses. But then again we could probably meet attractive members of the medical community during our regular check-ups too, but what is the fun in that?

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

I would hazard to guess that breakfast in your Texas home is like mine. Whether you're waking up in Abilene, Amarillo, Borger, Beaumont, Winnie, or Waskom, you probably have some eggs. Okay, if you can afford them. Some breakfast meats like sausage or steak. Maybe a biscuit or some toast. And you'll wash it down with a cup of coffee.

Healthy Breakfast Choice Recalled by the Food and Drug Administration

Now, if you're pressed for time, which is all of us these days, you might opt for something a lot simpler and perhaps a lot healthier. One of the "healthy choices" that is often suggested to Texas consumers is cereal. Not the sugary, cartoon character cereals you kids like, but grown-up cereals like oatmeal.

Christian Wiediger via Unsplash.com Christian Wiediger via Unsplash.com loading...

You've seen the commercials for oatmeal where they tout the benefits of eating animal food by humans? Oatmeal is supposed to do good things in our bodies, unless it is the oatmeal that is the subject of a Level 2 recall by the Food and Drug Administration.

READ MORE: Burger Recall Affects the Texas Grilling Season

READ MORE: Snack Sold in Texas Can Kill You

Yep, another day, another recall or advisory from the FDA about something we are told to eat because it's healthy, but we can't eat it now because it might kill us. The issue with the oatmeal in question is the potential for plastic contamination.

The oatmeal in question comes from Minnesota-based Grain Millers. The packages are the Regular Rolled Oats and the Quick Rolled Oats. All in all some 63,000 pounds of bulk packaged oats are being recalled by the FDA.

streamingwell via YouTube streamingwell via YouTube loading...

What Brand of Oatmeal Has Been Recalled by the FDA?

We say "recalled," but the fact of the matter is the product is no longer on the shelves. The bigger issue is that it might still be in your pantry. The recall order was technically terminated on April 25th because the products had been removed from consumer shopping areas but since none of us eat oatmeal "a lot at a time" there is a pretty good chance if you bought some of the bulk product you would still have it.

Get our free mobile app

You can visit the FDA website for specific details on the product and to compare package details. According to the Food and Drug Administration website a Level 2 or Class II recall suggests that using the product could cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences. Which doesn't sound like something you'd want to have for breakfast. So, check your pantry.

Lance LeBlanc/Lafayette Travel Lance LeBlanc/Lafayette Travel loading...

Texas, Isn't This A Better Choice for Breakfast?

And then different styles of pizza. Why? Because you just read a story about oatmeal, you need to cleanse your brain's palate and read about something that actually tastes good now.