(KPEL-FM) If I mention the company Hormel Foods to you, what's the first product you think of? If you're like most folks, you are drawn to the oddly shaped can that reminds you of e-mails we never wanted to see, SPAM. SPAM has been a staple in Texas homes from Canyon to Corpus Christi and from Brownsville to Borger.

Sales Of Low Cost Canned Meat Spam On The Rise Amid Rising Food Cost Getty Images loading...

Fortunately the food recall we are reporting on does not involve SPAM or any SPAM related products, nor does it involve Skippy Peanut Butter, Planter's Nuts, or even Jennie-O turkey. But it does involve another major food brand for the Fortune 500 company Hormel.

The company, along with the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, is encouraging homemakers across Texas to scan their pantry shelves for cans of Dinty Moore Beef Stew

According to the recall notice from FSIS, the company is recalling approximately 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew product that may be contaminated with a foreign material, specifically wood.

What Hormel Products Are Subject to a Government Recall?

As you look through your pantry, here is what you are looking for.

Submitted Photo/USDA.gov Submitted Photo/USDA.gov loading...

According to the FSIS recall notice, the product is described as:

20-oz.. metal cans containing “Dinty Moore BEEF STEW” with “BEST BY FEB 2028” and lot code “T02045” printed on the can. The lot code may have an additional number at the end.

You might also see the establishment number "EST199G" printed on the label of the products that are included in this recall. If you find that you have some of the recalled products in your home, you are asked not to consume them.

Shopping cart with foods at the grocery store gopixa loading...

What Should I Do If I Have a Recalled Product in My Home?

If possible, take the product to the point of purchase for a replacement or refund. Alternatively, you may contact Hormel Foods directly by calling 800-523-4635. As of this report, there have been no reports of injury attributed to the consumption of this product.

And if you do need to discard the affected product, use a trash can.