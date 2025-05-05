(KPEL-FM) It's the start of a brand new workweek in Texas, so that must mean it's time for yet another food recall advisory from the Food and Drug Administration. It certainly seems as though the FDA and the Food Safety Inspection Service of the USDA have been keeping Texas consumers on their toes from Amarillo to Brownsville and Orange to El Paso here of late.

The recall advisory from the FDA, which was released over the weekend, does have a focus on Texas since the Lone Star State was one of 16 states where the recalled product was shipped for sale.

Midwest States Face Major Outbreak Of Avian Flu Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

If you ascribe to the old saying "You are what you eat," you certainly want to watch your snacking choices until this recall has been cleared. Because, if we are going to "be what we eat" then we don't want to "be dead". At least that's the popular line of thinking among us, the overly idulgent and obese of Texas.

Oddly enough, the product that is now the subject of a Level One Recall by the FDA is thought of by most people as a "healthy snack". If you're unfamiliar with how the FDA codes its recall advisories, we can confirm Level One is the most serious.

What Does "Level One Recall" From the FDA Mean?

According to the FDA website, a Level One recall or advisory is only issued when the products involved could cause serious health problems or death. In this case, the concern not only of the FDA but also the manufacturer of the snack in question has to do with allergens and people who might have sensitivities to allergens that were undisclosed on the packaging of the product.

Jose de Azpiazu via Unsplash.com Jose de Azpiazu via Unsplash.com loading...

The popular snack treat involved in this most recent FDA advisory is from Hawaii-based Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company LLC. The products in question are the 0.6-ounce and 4-ounce bags of its Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamia nuts.

Submitted Photo FDA.gov Submitted Photo FDA.gov loading...

The above photo, courtesy of the FDA is of the 0.6 ounce package. The image below is the packaging for the 4-ounce package of the recalled product.

Submitted Photo FDA.gov Submitted Photo FDA.gov loading...

The products were voluntarily pulled by the manufacturer due to the undeclared presence of almonds and cashews. People who have severe allergies to those products could experience serious health issues.

Mockup Graphics via Unsplash.com Mockup Graphics via Unsplash.com loading...

Where Were Recalled Macadamia Nuts Shipped in the United States?

According to information provided by the Mauna Loa, the product manufacturer, the recalled products were shipped to Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Texas.

If you have any of the recalled snacks in your home, you might want to discard them or you can usually return those items to where you bought them for a replacement or a refund. The bottom line is this: if you or someone you know has an allergy to the aforementioned ingredients, we do hope you'll err on the side of caution and be safe.