(KPEL-FM) This morning, across a large portion of Texas. From the Piney Woods of East Texas to the Big Country around Abilene, many Texas homes will be filled with the smell of frying sausage, scrambled eggs, and spicy salsa being rolled together on a piping hot tortilla.

While some of us are making sure our cardiologists always have patients to see, some health-minded folks in Texas will forgo the goodness of Tex-Mex for breakfast and opt for something healthier.

However, we have learned through the Food and Drug Administration that at least one of those healthy choices could kill you. The good news, it won't be intentional if it does. That's why the company that makes the product, Knockroe Inc., has issued a voluntary recall.

What Brand of Yogurt Has Been Recalled Over Allergen Concerns?

The FDA has posted the recall notice on their site and asked us to pass on the information to you. The product in question is a yogurt product sold under the brand name of Bonya. The product that is being recalled is the Bonya Low-Fat Yogurt Parfaits.

The reason for the recall is an undeclared allergen that could be present in the product. The allergen in question is Almonds. The FDA says those with an allergy to almonds could be impacted with serious health issues, some of them fatal. Hence, the company has made the altruistic choice to be safe rather than sorry.

The products, similar to the one pictured above, were sold and distributed across the nation. They are sold in a 12-ounce clear plastic cup with an expiration date of 05 May 2025. To date, no illnesses or deaths have been reported in connection with the recalled product. The company has corrected the packaging and production mistake that caused the recall.

How To Get a Full Refund on Recalled Yogurt Products

If you have these items in your home, you may return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. If you have specific questions or concerns, you may call the company's consumer hotline by dialing 914-313-6905.

And since that healthy stuff could kill you, we suggest maybe you revert back to bacon and eggs or at least some slow-smoked brisket. You can have that for breakfast in Texas.