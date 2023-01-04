Burger King Brings Back the Enormous Quad BK Stacker Featuring Four Patties

Burger King has announced the return of their monstrous Quad BK Stacker for 2023. This bad boy has four meat patties on it. Bruh...

As part of their BK Stackers lineup, Burger King has announced the return of what has got to be the biggest burger in fast food, the Quad BK Stacker.

The Burger King Stackers lineup includes the Double Stacker and the Tripple Stacker.

However, if that's just not enough yummy burger goodness for you, then loosen your belt and get ready to tangle with Quad BK Stacker featuring four meat patties.

Burger King will unleash their trio of scale-tipping BK Stackers starting January 5, 2023, according to chewboom.com.

The BK Stacker line first hit Burger King restaurants back in the early 2000s.

Wondering what the Quad BK Stacker might cost?

Eatthis.com reports the burger could set you back close to $20.

From eatthis.com -

"The Stackers are not yet listed on Burger King's website in the United States, so no current nutrition information or pricing intended for the American consumer is available.

As far as calories, a number of older articles from the initial release of the Stackers state the Quad had close to 1,000 calories.

For reference, a 4X4 burger from In-n-Out—the closest comparison on a fast-food menu—has 1,050 calories."