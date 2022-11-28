Louisiana’s 10 Most Common Fast Food Restaurants

Hungry Louisiana residents certainly have no shortage of choices when it comes to fast food dining options around the state. The ability to get a good meal delivered quickly or even through the driver's side window of your car is no longer the exception, it's the rule.

Many fast food franchises have really capitalized on our need to be on the go by adding easy-to-order options to their menus and even adding additional drive-thru lanes to "double" the speed. By the way, if you're wondering just how long "it should take to get your food" the website Thrilllist did a survey of drive-thru times across the country. Their findings suggest that the average wait for a customer in a drive-thru is 6 minutes and 13 seconds.

Just to be clear, the 6-minute 13-second figure was based on total time in the drive-thru lane. If you want to know how long you should be waiting to get your food from the time you order that time is 4 minutes and 15 seconds. So, basically, you're going to wait an average of two minutes before you place your order and then another four minutes will transpire while you pay and eventually receive your order through the window.

But what about our choices on where we're going to spend our money and some 6 minutes of our lives? What options do we have? Well, according to the website Stacker there are a lot of choices. The Stacker survey looked at the number of locations of each franchise in the state. They used data from the Georgia Tech Friendly Cities Lab to create their list of 20 choices, we've highlighted ten of them but if you want to review the Stacker complete list, it's available right here.

You can also find out what fast food franchises are more common in other states by checking out the data from Georgia Tech presented on the Stacker website. But as for us, we are concerned with what's cooking a lot closer to home.