The skies across Louisiana and Texas will go dark in the middle of the day on April 8, 2024, as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. The effects of the total solar eclipse will be evident from Lafayette to Houston to some degree. Our instinct would be to look up, but remember that's not a good idea without eye protection. We've got info on how to get your cool eclipse glasses free from restaurants in Louisiana and Texas further down in this article.

Not everyone is in the path of totality, but every state in America will see the eclipse to some degree. The path of totality means that you could see 100% coverage of the sun by the moon as it makes its way across space.

The good news is that places like Lafayette, Lake Charles, Houston, and cities to the east of the line will see 85-95% of the sun eclipsed. For reference, our areas saw 70-80% coverage during the October 2023 annular solar eclipse. Check out the map of that event below:

2023 Eclipse Map nasa.gov loading...

The path of the total solar eclipse in April 2024 runs much closer to southeast Texas and Louisiana, and the moon will be closer to the Earth. That means that the effects should be more pronounced.

2024 eclipse map NASA loading...

The April eclipse is a big deal for us because we won't see another for a long time. NASA reports that:

After 2024, the next total solar eclipse visible from any point in the contiguous United States will occur in 2044. Totality will only be visible from North Dakota and Montana. The next total solar eclipse that will travel across the lower 48 states from coast to coast is in 2045. ​

Reminders abound across the internet, warning against looking directly at the sky. The website eclipse2024.org posted the following message on several of its pages: Eye Safety! The most important information on our site! Make sure YOU watch the eclipse SAFELY!

Sonic is celebrating the eclipse with a special all-black slush called the Blackout Slush Float that's "sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavor." And they are taking it a step further.

Guests will also receive one free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses* with every purchase of the Blackout Slush Float, while supplies last, to help safely watch the eclipse and create fun memories of this momentous occasion.

Sonic eclipse slush Sonic loading...

The offer is good at all locations in Texas, Louisiana, and everywhere you'll find on of the more than 400 Sonic Drive-In locations. They've partnered with Terry Virts, a former NASA astronaut and International Space Station commander. Virts explains that the eclipse glasses are different from sunglasses. They "reduce visible sunlight to safe and comfortable levels but also block all but a tiny fraction of solar UV and IR radiation."

Sonic says the glasses will be available while supplies last, so don't wait until the last minute because they may go faster than the eclipse!

The Top 7 Solar Eclipse Controversies The solar eclipse has been seen by few, shrouded in mystery by many, and its legendary status has come with quite a few controversies. Will it cause earthquakes? Can it shut down our electric systems? Will it end the world? Gallery Credit: Devon Brosnan