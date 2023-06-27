Did You Know Louisiana Had A Secret Menu Item At Starbucks?

Did you know there are certain things and restaurants you can order that aren't on the menu? It's true. Take, for instance, Popeyes. If you want to keep things healthy and get chicken strips without the breaded fried outside, you can ask for blackened chicken strips. Let me tell you. They're delicious too!

Tony's Pizza has some of the best chicken wings I've ever had, and they are not on the menu. This is an unofficially "Secret Menu." McDonald's and other food chains will make specialty items by request. As long as a person isn't trying to do the most, the restaurant staff is usually happy to oblige.

However, I had no idea that "Secret Menu" items at Starbucks have become so popular that several states have their own concoctions. Due to overwhelming customer demand, some of these items make it the "main menu." A perfect example is the ever-popular Starbucks Pink Drink.

How does this work? The folks at Workshopedia, if Starbucks customers around the country, ordered a particular "Secret Menu" item. Using a year's worth of Google data, they were able to determine they did! According to their research, Louisiana's favorite and Most Popular Secret Starbucks Menu Item: The Mermaid Frappuccino

It sure looks good. I'm going to have to try this! If you want to see the Most Popular Secret Starbucks Menu Item in other states, click HERE.