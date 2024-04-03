Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Lafayette folks know the exact locations of their favorite fast food restaurants. We are creatures of habit and default to our go-to eateries. Do you remember the Arby's on Ambassador Caffery near Johnston? Yes. It's still open, and the clever chain is hoping to jump to the top of the mind for both skeptics and loyal fans in Louisiana and across the country.

In a bold move, they are are offering free food. In a release, they explain:

Whether guests are longtime supporters or roast beef doubters, Arby’s is aiming to end the “who actually eats at Arby’s?” debate with a new monthlong offer: Free Sandwich Month!

They are putting their money where their (and your) mouth is to prove they have delicious sandwiches and, well, the meats.

arby's lafayette Courtesy Arby's loading...

Loyalty programs have become a mainstay for most companies, and fast food restaurants are no exception. Sonic, McDonald's, Burger King, and all the major and minor players in Lafayette and other Acadiana towns offer tempting benefits if customers order through or use the app regularly. Arby's is following that lead.

arby's Courtesy Arby's loading...

Every Arby's Rewards member will receive one free sandwich offer per week during the month of April. You do need to make a purchase online or on the app to claim it. They are, however, offering any of their sandwich options:

use the occasion to try something new and equally delicious, like Arby’s Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich, Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich or Greek Gyro. No sandwich is off-limits!

So, yes, the Arby's on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette is still open. If it's been a while or if you've never tried their fare, April is a good time to do it since it won't cost you more than the price of a drink or fries to find out whether you like it.

Here's Every American State You can Get Free Land in We found 7 states where you can get FREE land but there are some catches depending on where you're wanting to go.