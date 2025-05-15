Highlights:

LPSS raises starting teacher salary to $50,000 beginning in the 2025–2026 school year

Superintendent Francis Touchet unveils a performance-based incentive plan for teachers and staff

Incentives range from $200 club stipends to $2,700 for student academic growth

Teachers in high-needs schools and tested subject areas eligible for additional bonuses

The district hopes the plan will boost recruitment, retention, and overall student outcomes

LPSS Sets New Starting Salary at $50K, Rolls Out Incentive Plan to Boost Teacher Retention

The Lafayette Parish School System is revamping teacher pay with salary bumps and performance bonuses tied to student growth and leadership.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — In an aggressive move to address teacher shortages and boost morale, the Lafayette Parish School System is raising its starting teacher salary to $50,000 and rolling out a new performance-based incentive pay plan designed to reward effective educators and staff.

Superintendent Francis Touchet presented the plan to the LPSS board earlier this week, calling it a necessary step to not only attract high-quality teachers but keep them in the district long-term.

“We have to be bold,” Touchet said during a town hall. “This is about valuing our educators, supporting our students, and building a system that works for everyone.”

The salary increase and incentives go into effect for the 2025–2026 school year.

New Starting Salary Aims to Keep LPSS Competitive

The base salary increase puts LPSS on more competitive footing with other districts across the state and region, many of which have recently adjusted pay in response to ongoing teacher shortages.

Touchet noted that the new salary floor is part of a broader strategy to stabilize staffing across Lafayette’s schools, particularly in high-turnover areas like special education, early childhood, and middle grades.

It also sends a message: teachers in Lafayette Parish are worth the investment.

Inside the LPSS Teacher Incentive Pay Plan

According to LPSS board documents, the incentive pay plan is structured around a mix of assignment-based, performance-based, and co-curricular stipends. Here’s how it works:

🔹 Assignment-Based Bonuses

Teachers in LEAP or DIBELS-tested subjects (ELA, math, science, social studies) can earn up to $1,800 annually based on class sections.

based on class sections. Special education teachers automatically receive a $1,500 stipend .

automatically receive a . Teachers in high-needs schools are eligible for an additional $2,000 bonus.

🔹 Performance-Based Incentives

K–2 teachers may receive up to $2,500 if a majority of their students meet literacy benchmarks.

if a majority of their students meet literacy benchmarks. Core subject teachers in grades 3–12 could earn $350–$900 per section based on student growth and teacher evaluation ratings.

based on student growth and teacher evaluation ratings. Bonus tiers are tied to test score growth on LEAP and other standardized assessments, as well as annual Compass evaluation ratings.

🔹 Club and Co-Curricular Stipends

Faculty leading student clubs, organizations, or academic teams (like Beta Club, 4-H, FBLA, or Yearbook) can earn stipends ranging from $200 to $750 .

. Athletic coaches receive bonuses tied to postseason advancement.

High school band directors and performing arts leaders can earn additional percentages based on time spent outside contracted hours.

🔹 Administrative Bonuses

Principals are eligible for a $3,000 bonus, and assistant principals can earn $2,000 if their school improves its letter grade or raises its SPS score by at least five points.

All incentive payouts are scheduled for June, following the academic year. Some performance-based bonuses tied to state assessments may be delayed until results are released.

To qualify, teachers must be hired by October 1 and remain in the same position through year’s end, with fewer than 10 absences. The plan also gives the superintendent discretion over final payouts.

Teacher Retention in Lafayette Parish

Teacher shortages are hitting districts across the country, and Lafayette is no exception. By combining a clear salary floor with meaningful performance pay, LPSS is hoping to create not just a more attractive job offer but a more rewarding career.

Whether it’s giving first-year teachers a stronger financial start or recognizing experienced staff for academic gains, the district says this plan is about building a stronger educational pipeline and keeping good people in the classroom.

And in a time when educators are being asked to do more than ever, it’s a move that may resonate well beyond the boardroom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

When does the new $50,000 starting salary go into effect?

The raise begins in the 2025–2026 school year for newly hired and current teachers.

Who qualifies for the new incentive pay plan?

All full-time LPSS teachers and school administrators are eligible, provided they meet assignment and attendance criteria.

What are the biggest performance bonuses available?

Teachers can earn up to $2,700 based on student growth and evaluation scores. Early childhood literacy bonuses can reach $2,500.

Are there extra stipends for teachers in specific schools or subjects?

Yes. Teachers in high-needs schools may receive an extra $2,000. Special education teachers get a $1,500 bonus, and tested subject teachers can earn up to $1,800.

Do club sponsors and coaches receive stipends too?

Yes. Club leaders and coaches can earn $200 to $750 depending on their role and responsibilities. Coaches may earn more with playoff advancement.

When are bonuses paid out?

Most incentives are paid in June following the school year. Some tied to state test data may be issued after scores are released.

What are the attendance requirements to receive incentives?

Teachers must have no more than 10 absences and must be employed in the same role through the end of the academic year.

Where can I see the full plan?

Refer to LPSS board documents or contact the district office for a breakdown of all proposed incentive categories and eligibility.