Breaux Bridge, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana loves fast food, and one chain is expanding its footprint in The Bayou State.

Texas-based Whataburger is known for its bold flavors and original menu items. Their spicy ketchup, original mustard, fancy ketchup and other condiments are so popular, consumers can buy them in grocery stores. They level up on offerings like boneless wings and Dr. Pepper floats, but dedicated Whataburger fans love their burgers.

According to the company's website, the entrepreneur who created Whataburger in 1950, Harmon Dobson, had one goal:

to serve a burger so big it took two hands to hold and so good that after one bite guests would say, “What a burger!”

first whataburger Courtesy Whataburger loading...

The fast food franchise began as a roadside stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, and celebrated the opening of their 1000th store in January. The 1000th store honor was shared between one in Atlanta and one in Yukon, Oklahoma, as both opened on January 16. The company celebrated that milestone by donating $100,000 to local food banks in cities it serves, including Baton Rouge.

Whataburger will break ground on the 25th Louisiana store on Monday, February 19th. The newest location will be at 1890 Rees Street in Breaux Bridge.

Whataburger Courtesy Whataburger loading...

The company is headquartered in San Antonio and operates more than 930 locations in 14 states. They are open 24 hours every day of the year, except Christmas.

The Breaux Bridge location will be Whataburger's first outside of Lafayette in the Acadiana area. They have stores on Ambassador Caffery near Sam's, on University just north of I-10, and on Pinhook near Kaliste Saloom.

Officials from Whataburger's headquarters will be in Breaux Bridge to break ground.

Think You Know Your State's Favorite Fast Food Drive-Thru? Think you know your state well enough to name its fast food favorite restaurant? A lot has changed over the past few years and, Allrecipes.com took a deep dive into Google searches to determine which drive-thru your state turns to the most Gallery Credit: Scott Clow