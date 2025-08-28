BAKER, LA (KPEL NEWS) —Louisiana authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects who stole four ATVs.

According to the Baker Police Department, the suspects arrived at a property located on Jefferson Street around 4 a.m. Surveillance footage shows the four individuals stealing two four-wheelers and a third-wheeler off the property.

Photos from a nearby business's surveillance cameras captured pictures of the suspects and their vehicles, which can be viewed below.

Investigators believe that the four suspects left the scene in two trucks: a dark-colored truck pulling a trailer with two of the stolen four-wheelers, and a light-colored truck with the stolen three-wheeler in its bed.

While the exact make and model of the stolen ATVs were not disclosed, similar off-road vehicles can range in value from $3,500 to $8,000 each, making this a significant property theft with serious charges.

The Baker Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects pictured or details related to the vehicles to not hesitate to get in touch with them at 225-775-6000.

