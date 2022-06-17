Banking Drive-Thru: Do You Wait or Pick a Lane? Absolutely No One Knows

How is it that in 2022 we still don't know how to act at a bank or credit union drive-thru? You drive up to your bank or credit union, there are two lanes (or more) open. Each lane has one vehicle in it. Do you stand back and wait until one is available? Or do you pick a lane and pull behind one of the vehicles in line already?

Let's first take a look at what you should have ready BEFORE you even pull into the bank or credit union parking lot:

If you need a money order or cashier's check, go inside.

If you are looking to get a cash advance on your credit card, go inside.

If you have rolled or loose coins or large heavy deposits, do NOT put them in the tube.

Endorse your checks BEFORE getting in the line.

Turn down your music.

Notary services, bonds, open or close an account—go inside.

Even though most people break this unofficial rule a lot, a transaction over $1000 should be made inside.

How far should the space be between vehicles?

I hold back and don’t commit to a line if there’s no car behind me. When I see another car pulling up behind me, I get in one of the 2 lines. Which inevitably turns about to be the person who needs a pen. -Chedballz

I do that until another car shows up, then I pick the one that I think has the least amount of transactions ongoing. Can usually tell by car type. -kywildcatfanone

Yes. Pick a side. It will be slower. That’s life. -Xcalibur2017

You make your choice and you stick with it. It's the American way. -Nado Jenkins83

My favorite is when someone is waiting at the drive-thru and decides to finally pull up all the way, once they see someone coming up behind them. -jeveryday

So I straddle the line until a car comes. I did wait on one occasion and the guy behind me threw up his hands. -BBATiger

Hopefully some urbanites in small cars come along and decide to nose in ahead in both lanes leaving OP sitting in the middle like the stuffing in an Oreo squished on one side. -Sidicous

After hours of searching the internet and speaking to tellers at a local banking establishment in Lafayette, the official is—there is no official answer.