Baton Rouge Apartment Complex Employee Broke into Unit, Battered Resident Before Jumping Off Balcony

A man is dead after police say he broke into an apartment and jumped off the balcony near LSU.

According to WAFB, Baton Rouge police officers responded to a home invasion call at the Ion apartment complex around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The complex, located at 740 W Chimes off LSU's campus, isn't far from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Tiger Stadium.

Baton Rouge Police say the man is suspected to be an employee of the apartment complex and reportedly broke into one of the units before confronting the resident inside.

Perhaps the most concerning part of the story was that the individual who broke into the apartment was allegedly an employee of the complex. According to WAFB, the man "threatened and battered" a woman, waking her up out of a slumber before jumping off her balcony.

After the tragic incident, a release from the Ion apartment complex addressed the incident and confirmed the individual died after jumping from the apartment balcony.

An individual who we believe to have been under the influence gained access to an apartment and then apparently jumped from a window, and subsequently died. Police do not believe there is any current threat to the community.

The man's name has not been released "due to the nature" of his death and the apartment complex did not reveal whether the man was an employee of the building or not.

