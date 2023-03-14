BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Baton Rouge police have taken a man into custody who is accused of using credit and debit cards belonging to Nathan Millard, a Georgia man found dead in Baton Rouge earlier this month.

Derrick Perkins, 45, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after police began tracking activity on Millard's credit cards. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Perkins was taken into custody without incident and charged with "charges including criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, as well as for violating his probation."

Police will not say whether Perkins is a suspect in Millard's death.

More from WBRZ:

An arrest warrant obtained by WBRZ says Perkins had been driving a 2004 Toyota Camry that was reported stolen Feb. 3 on East Buchanan Street. Police allege that Perkins spray-painted the car's bumper, removed a rear bumper sticker and swapped the car's plate in an effort to "disguise" the vehicle around the same time that Nathan Millard's disappearance "gained national attention" in late February/early March. Arrest records also said Perkins was caught on surveillance cameras using Millard's dedit card at two different businesses on Highland Road, in the old South Baton Rouge area, within days of Millard's disappearance. Perkins' listed address is less than a mile from the vacant lot off Scenic Highway where Millard's body was found wrapped in a rug and covered in plastic on March 6.

Lots of Questions About Millard's Death

As reported earlier this month, Millard's disappearance and subsequent death are still unclear. He was last seen exiting a bar in downtown Baton Rouge.

The 42-year-old construction executive went missing after the evening of February 22, 2023, and his body was found by police in the early hours of March 6 in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy. His body was found rolled in a carpet and then covered in plastic wrapping.

An autopsy the next day revealed no signs of trauma to his body, and police told his family they suspected Millard died of an illegal drug overdose.

