BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana teen is behind bars, and a 3-year-old child is recovering from life-altering injuries after being intentionally run over Saturday night.

KSLA is reporting that the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a hit-and-run incident where a small child and a residential structure were intentionally hit by the driver.

Authorities identified 19-year-old Jose Jarquin Soza as the driver who is allegedly responsible for the child's life-threatening injuries and the damage caused to a stairwell attached to a building before fleeing the scene.

The 3-year-old child was rushed to a local hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. During the operation, her left leg was amputated.

Now, Soza has since turned himself in to the police. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where he is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder, hit and run driving, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to KSLA, Soza and another individual got into a heated argument before he got into his vehicle and drove it towards them, hitting the structure.

At this time, there are no additional details regarding the victim's recovery or if the individual involved in the argument sustained any injuries.

