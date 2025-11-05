BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana man is behind bars after police say he broke into a woman's home, stole personal belongings, and kidnapped her son.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 19-year-old Keyanis Guy broke into an apartment at the Reserve at Howell South on Plank Rd. and was told to leave by the woman.

Read More: Louisiana Woman Arrested for Exploiting Elderly Patient

According to WBRZ, the woman was calling out for her son when she found Guy in their apartment. Guy told her, "He would be back."

After the victim told Guy he wasn't welcome in her home, he held the woman at gunpoint while stealing a PlayStation 5. That's when two armed men forced her son outside and into a vehicle.

Details regarding where they took her son or what their intentions were have not been disclosed at this time; however, WBRZ says the woman's son returned unharmed to the home later.

The identity of the other two men involved in the kidnapping has not been revealed yet.

On Tuesday, Guy was arrested and now faces aggravated kidnapping, robbery, and battery charges.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.