BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) —A Baton Rouge teenager is facing an attempted murder charge after stealing a man's electric scooter and firing multiple rounds at him.

According to WBRZ, the Baton Rouge Police Department says 17-year-old Jamal McKenzie threatened a man with a gun, held him at gunpoint, and stole his electric scooter on Staring Lane in Baton Rouge.

Police say McKenzie took off with the scooter, and the man chased after him on foot. When the victim caught up with McKenzie, he began firing the gun, allegedly nine times. The bullets grazed the victim's head, causing internal bleeding, according to WBRZ.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested McKenzie on Wednesday on Staring Lane on Stoney Creek Avenue and recovered the stolen scooter.

Now the 17-year-old faces an attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery charge.

Details regarding the victim's condition were not disclosed at this time.

