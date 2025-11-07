BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A local woman had no idea that her $100 thrift purchase would lead her to an unexpected, priceless discovery.

Baton Rouge native Michelle Morgan tells WBRZ that she purchased a dresser from Joseph's Storehouse and discovered a small box in one of the drawers after bringing it home.

“I was just checking the drawers after we had moved it and opened the bottom drawer and found this box,” Morgan told WBRZ in an interview.

In the box, she found a neatly packed vintage robe and nightgown with a handwritten note that hinted at a 1950s love story.

The note in the box read:

“This gown and robe were part of my honeymoon clothes. John and I went to Ruidoso after the ceremony, Saturday, April 10, 1954.”

Immediately, Morgan knew that these sentimental items were not intended to be sold at the thrift shop and called the store from which she had purchased the dresser, hoping to locate the family to whom the items belonged.

An Accidental Donation?

When Morgan contacted Joseph's Storehouse, she was informed that they don't keep detailed inventory logs, and unfortunately, they didn't know who donated the dresser.

“I could tell that someone really took care in packaging it up, and wanted whoever received it to know how special it was to her. They’re priceless. It’s definitely a priceless piece,” she told WBRZ.

Morgan hopes that sharing the story will reunite these sentimental items that hold special memories with the original family.

Anyone with information on who these items belong to can contact Michelle Morgan on her Facebook page.