There are four constitutional amendments to vote on this election cycle and we want you to be informed on what you will get to vote on.

Below is each amendment that will be on your ballot, as well as A VOTE FOR & A VOTE AGAINST analysis from Par Louisiana.

Also, our political analyst Moon Griffon weighs in on how he is voting on each amendment.

(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

How Will Amendment #1 Appear On Your Ballot?

When you go into the voting booth on Saturday, November 13th, this is what will be written on your ballot, according to the Secretary of State's Sample Ballot:

Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission? (Adds Article VII, Section 3.1)

Par Louisiana also does a fantastic job breaking down constitutional amendments any time they appear on the ballot.

Amendment 1, snapshot via parlouisiana.org

Moon Griffon's Take: "I'm not supporting this because we would be voting on something that the Louisiana Legislature still has to set the rules on. And this will create another government bureaucracy that has to set these rules. But I do understand that businesses would rather have to write one check instead of multiple checks to different entities."

How Will Amendment #2 Appear On Your Ballot?

When you go into the voting booth on Saturday, November 13th, this is what will be written on your ballot, according to the Secretary of State's Sample Ballot:

Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid? (Amends Article VII, Section 4(A))

Par Louisiana also does a fantastic job breaking down constitutional amendments any time they appear on the ballot.

Amendment 2, snapshot via parlousiana.org

Moon Griffon's Take: "I'm voting 'No' on this because I am what they refer to as an outlier. I pay property taxes. I'm buying my home. I'm a small business guy. I also give a lot to charity. Most people - if they make any kind of money - give to charity. Many who itemize will pay more in taxes if this amendment passes. Also, I don't like how we pit some people against a few people in this state, especially to pass something. I think that's wrong! If we are not all going to win, then let's not pass it."

How Will Amendment #3 Appear On Your Ballot?

When you go into the voting booth on Saturday, November 13th, this is what will be written on your ballot, according to the Secretary of State's Sample Ballot:

Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection? (Amends Article VI, Section 39)

Par Louisiana also does a fantastic job breaking down constitutional amendments any time they appear on the ballot.

Amendment 3, snapshot via parlouisiana.org

Moon Griffon's Take:

"Hell no! All that looks like to me is another tax increase. Just look at inflation. That's worse than the tax!"

How Will Amendment #4 Appear On Your Ballot?

When you go into the voting booth on Saturday, November 13th, this is what will be written on your ballot, according to the Secretary of State's Sample Ballot:

Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(F)(2)(a) and (b))

Par Louisiana also does a fantastic job breaking down constitutional amendments any time they appear on the ballot.

Amendment 4, snapshot via parlouisiana.org

Moon Griffon's Take: "The reason I'm voting against that is really simple: Quit spending so much money."

Louisianans Who Ran for President