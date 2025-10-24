ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (KPEL) — A Belle Rose man is facing an aggravated battery charge after deputies responded to a violent domestic dispute at a residence on Highway 308.

Get our free mobile app

According to Sheriff Leland Falcon with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Wednesday evening, where a woman shared details related to a heated argument that escalated.

The woman identified her partner as a 36-year-old Michael Jones Jr., and told deputies that he physically attacked her during the argument. Jones was not at the residence when authorities arrived.

According to the victim, during the dispute, Jones struck her with a microwave and a kitchen skillet.

Jones eventually returned to the residence where he was taken into custody and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on an aggravated battery charge.

Details regarding the victim's injuries have not been released at this time.

As of Friday, his bond is still pending, and the Assumption Parish Office urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Public Information Officer Lonny Cavalier at (985) 498-9353 or (985) 369-7281.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.