LOUISIANA (KPEL) — Not all TikTok trends are all fun and games, especially when they involve consuming dangerous amounts of over-the-counter medication.

Every Louisiana household has Benadryl in its medicine cabinet for allergy flare-ups we all know too well, or excessive itching from those pesky mosquito bites that are impossible to avoid.

But this latest trend on TikTok is encouraging teenagers to take more than the recommended dose in an effort to feel a euphoric effect.

However, a teen nearly died trying to find the dose that would get her high.

Teen’s Heart Rate Spiked to 200

According to WMBF, the Benadryl challenge on TikTok, a family rushed their daughter to the hospital after her mother said she was hallucinating with a heart rate of 200 bpm. At first, doctors were concerned it was a suicide attempt due to the quantity of pills she ingested intentionally.

However, the teen said she was influenced by TikTok videos where people claimed that Benadryl taken in large amounts gets you high.

Pills Hidden Under Her Pillow

The mother discovered Benadryl pills under her daughter's pillow and a large amount of pills missing from the bottle, more than she had admitted to taking.

“I saw all of the different TikToks she had been looking at,” the mother told WMBF. “They were all kids doing Benadryl, and it just kind of blew my mind. I thought that was a safe medication.”

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a teenager has fallen victim to this challenge. A 13-year-old boy in Ohio died after attempting it in 2023.

What Louisiana Parents Should Watch For

As always, parents are advised to closely monitor their teens' social media activity and keep track of any medication usage or purchases.

Warning signs of Benadryl misuse:

Hallucinations

Rapid Heart Rate

Trouble breathing

Severe drowsiness or confusion

Dry Mouth

The South Carolina mother told WMBF she now monitors her daughter’s phone more closely and wants to warn other parents: “I just don’t want any other parent to go through this.”