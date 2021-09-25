40-year-old Robert (Pecan) Parker of Berwick was just facing charges consisting of mainly drug and gun charges. Now, he faces much higher charges after deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office say he forced them to chase him down, then allegedly fired a shot at them before they took him in.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, it began Friday morning after Berwick Police told deputies that Parker - who held active warrants with the SMPSO - was involved in a disturbance and that they needed to be on the lookout for him. Once deputies found Parker's vehicle on Highway 90 in Bayou Vista, they tried to pull him off but he refused and continued speeding down Highway 90 westbound.

Deputies say it didn't take long for Parker to crash his vehicle in Patterson. As he got out, though, he allegedly fired a shot at them and tried to get away on foot.

Parker was eventually caught, arrested, and booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. His bail on the new charges (excluding the FTA warrants) was set at $500,000.00.

Here are the charges Parker was facing before the chase:

Introduction of contraband-penal institution

Possession of synthetic cannabinoids

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Resisting an officer

Possession of marijuana

Possession of schedule I (mdma)

Illegal possession of weapons

Here are the additional charges Parker faces following Friday's incident:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated flight from officer

Possession of marijuana

Possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute

Reckless operation with accident

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Hit and run

Obstruction of justice-aggravated

Who Else Has Been Arrested in St. Mary Parish This Week?

Here are the names that appear on the daily arrest reports since Wednesday, September 22 from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. From violent crimes to drug arrests, many names appear on this list.

Matthew Charles Pearce, 40, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 23, 2021, at 7:38 am for simple assault without a dangerous weapon and on a warrant for simple assault, criminal damage to property-simple and domestic abuse battery. Bail has not been set.

Robert Carley Chapman, 35, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 23, 2021, at 9:38 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of improper lane usage, operating a vehicle with an expired license, and failing to honor a written promise to appear. Chapman was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Kade Channing Rollins, 19, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 23, 2021, at 10:14 am for possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rollins was released on a $5,000 bond.

Alex Jamal Edwards Sr., 28, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 23, 2021, at 10:45 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

Thomas Tran, 36, Houma, LA, was arrested on September 24, 2021, at 2:49 am for speeding and driving under suspension. Tran was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Dylan Ray Dwyer, 24, Charenton, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 8:42 am for battery-aggravated. Dwyer continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Dequante Queon Wesley, 27, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 8:42 am for battery-simple. Wesley continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Nicholas Anthony Gamble, 41, Bayou Vista, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 8:42 am for battery-simple. Gamble continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Timothy Wayne Collier, 22, Berwick, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 8:42 am for battery-simple. Collier continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Leslie Paul Johnson, 27, Patterson, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 8:42 am for battery-simple. Johnson continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Travis Chantell Mack, 42, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 10:29 am on two warrants for failure to appear on the following charges:

· driving while intoxicated

· reckless operation

· no driver’s license

· possession of drug paraphernalia

· improper lane usage

Bail has not been set.

Winter Nicole Verrett, 37, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 8:44 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. Verrett was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Irving Lumpkin Jr., 38, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 11:47 am for improper lane usage, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana. Lumpkin was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Travante Malik George, 32, Gray, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 3:32 pm for illegal possession of stolen firearms. George was released on a $6,000 bond.

Steve Michael Scully Sr., 55, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 2:50 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Bail has not been set.

Constance Nicole Bertrand, 33, Berwick, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 3:12 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV (pregabalin). Bail has not been set.

Dakota Enterkin, 18, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 5:13 pm for domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

Lavontre Jerome Johnson, 21, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 9:27 pm for possession of stolen things. Johnson was released on a $5,000 bond.

Michael Cousson, 56, Berwick, LA, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at 11:56 pm for speeding and driving under suspension. Cousson was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021

Charles Jefferson Guyote Jr., 31, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 1:25 am for expired or no inspection sticker, no taillights, and possession of methamphetamine.

Guyote also held an active warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bond has been set at $13,053.15.

Brittany Broussard, 31, New Iberia, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 1:56 pm for possession of drug paraphernalia. Broussard was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Willie E. Crumb, 43, Sunset, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 3:15 pm for expired or no inspection sticker, expired license plate, and driving under suspension. Crumb was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

NARCOTICS SECTION

Brett Givens, 30, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 23, 2021, at 11:38 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of resisting an officer with force or violence, simple criminal damage to property, and battery of a police officer.

Bail has not been set.

Joseph Demond Wade, 45, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 22, 2021, at 5:13 pm on the following charges:

· possession of schedule I (marijuana)

· possession of schedule II (crack cocaine)

· possession of schedule II (codeine)

· possession of drug paraphernalia

· parole violation

Bail has not been set.

Clarence Reed, 38, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 23, 2021, at 1:56 pm for possession of marijuana. Reed was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Zedrick Zamal Gibson, 30, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 23, 2021, at 3:01 pm for reckless operation of a vehicle. Gibson was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Joseph Butler James, 40, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 23, 2021, at 5:08 pm on the following charges:

· Proper equipment required on vehicles

· Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

· Possession of cocaine

· Possession of schedule I drugs

· Possession of schedule III drugs

James was released on a $25,000 bond.