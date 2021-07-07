Betting Odds For Poirier vs McGregor at UFC 264

Lafayette native Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier is slated to main event UFC 264 this Saturday night in Las Vegas when he fights Conor McGregor.

If you need a refresher on what happened the last time the two faced off in the octagon, here is how it went down.

After months of buildup, the trilogy fight is nearly here. Poirier has stated it will be the pinnacle of his career.

Odds via BetMGM list Porier as a favorite at -120 (bet $120 to win $100), while McGregor is listed at +100 (bet $100 to win $100) in the latest lines.

The previous two fights between the UFC stars ended in knockouts. Will the trilogy end the same way? The oddsmakers favor it.

The over/under is set at 2.5 rounds, with the under coming in at -170, and the over at +135.

If you want to place a bet on the fight going to distance, it pays out at +300, while betting on the fight ending before the final bell rings in the last round is listed at -400.

Although Poirier is a slight favorite, his win probability is only slightly higher than McGregor's. In other words, the oddsmakers are expecting a good fight.

Poirier (27-6) has won 7 of his last 8 fights and is arguably in the prime of his career.

While Poirier is confident, he also knows what he's up against in McGregor (22-5).

This Saturday will mark 168 days since Poirier's victorious TKO of McGregor in round 2 of the main event at UFC 257.

Poirier and McGregor also fought in 2014 at UFC 178, with McGregor winning in via TKO 1:46 into round one. It took place at 145 pounds, while the most recent fight took place at 155 pounds, the same as this Saturday's fight.

In recent months, Poirier called out McGregor on social media about never making the $500k donation that he promised for Poirier's charity the "Good Fight Foundation".

McGregor responded with insults, calling Poirier an inbred hillbilly, saying the fight was off. Poirier responded accordingly.

In the MMA world, personal beef is always a good way to drum up more interest in a fight.

McGregor did end up making a $500,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana, something Poirier was happy with.

Buckle up. This should be a hell of a fight.

