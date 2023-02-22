Local Antagonizes UFC Star Dustin Poirier at Youngsville Parade (Video)

One wishes that we can go through a Mardi Gras season without any incidents. But that is never the case; however, you wouldn't think someone would start a situation with a UFC star let alone a local hero. Well, you'd be wrong, as a local man antagonizes UFC star Dustin Poirier at the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade with a sign about his wife.

Look I understand where Poirier's frustrations came from, and Im glad his wife stopped him before it became something serious. However, cmon guy, that was unnecessary especially since he was the special guest of the parade.

But other locals did show Dustin Poirier and his family love and it was a good time besides that mishap.