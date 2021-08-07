Get our free mobile app

We're pretty sure this Louisiana man won't try to start any more viral challenges... at least, we hope.

What in the world was Len Martin thinking? Keep in mind, he was featured on the TV show Dr. Oz last year to talk about his experience and the resulting consequences of the ice cream challenge. So, maybe Martin is looking for another 15 minutes of fame? Well, he found it, because Len Martin is an idiot!

On the hunt presumed for social media stardom, Martin decided that New Orleans' Tessica Brown had been overdramatic when describing her experience with Gorilla Glue. Just to catch you up, Brown went viral for using Gorilla Glue on her hair when she ran out of her regular hair spray. Her hair was locked in place for a solid month until a plastic surgeon in California was finally able to release her tresses. Since then, Tessica has used her infamy to launch her own haircare line including her Forever Hair Forever Hold hair spray and Forever Hair Growth Stimulating Oil. It makes sense that she'd start her product line there, but I digress.

Back to Len Martin, the smartest guy in Louisiana. He decided to create the Gorilla Glue challenge and he's sorry he did. Why? Because he got a red solo cup stuck to his face with the cement-like substance and it took a very painful procedure to remove it. In fact, he may have to have the tip of his lip removed if it doesn't heal correctly. In light of that, it's no surprise that Martin now says, “This is not the challenge you want to try.”

Obviously, Gorilla Glue isn't made for these kinds of hijinx and released the statement, again, saying, "Our spray adhesive states in the warning label, “do not swallow, do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing…” It is used for craft, home, auto, or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate, and fabric."

There are two morals to this story... First, just because you see it on the internet doesn't mean that you should do it. Second, Gorilla Glue REALLY works!

Least Expensive Airbnb in Shreveport See pictures of the least expensive Airbnb available for rent now in Shreveport.

Breathtaking $2 Million Oil City Home for Sale on Caddo Lake