Beyoncé Taps Legendary Louisiana “Queen of Bounce” Big Freedia for Comeback Single ‘Break My Soul’

New Beyoncé music is officially here and the Queen is ready to dance.

Beyoncé broke the musical internet last week when she announced she would be releasing her seventh studio album. For those who haven't been keeping count, this is Beyoncé's first proper solo project since she dropped 'Lemonade' in 2016.

'Renaissance' is due on June 29 but Beyoncé decided to drop a single from her forthcoming album on us last night at midnight.

By the way, if you were ever wondering about the power and reach of Beyoncé, the "Crazy in Love" singer made no official mention of the single being released other than changing the bio on Instagram.

The anticipation built all day until Beyoncé blessed us all with "Break My Soul"—an infectious dance track that samples a monster '90s house anthem with a feature from another popular "queen."

When the track starts, it's immediately apparent that the voice coming out of your speakers belongs to the one-and-only Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia. The sample comes from Freedia's "Explode" and loops perfectly into a thumping house beat.

The track was produced by two long-time collaborators of Beyoncé, Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, and a loop from Robin S.'s "Show Me Love" gives instant nostalgia—but it's Freedia who carries the track behind Beyoncé's unmistakable vocals.

The Beyhive has had an overall positive response to the track, but I think it's fair to say that Beyoncé's return is big enough for us to get excited no matter what the song sounded like. According to PopCrush, the timing of the album's release is no coincidence as Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' arrives in coordination with the summer solstice.

Early reports hint that the project will be a dancy album and will even feature some country music songs. While Drake's recent dance album is a prime example of why we shouldn't try to predict these types of things, something tells me that whatever Beyoncé decides to give us will be top tier from a production and songwriting standpoint.

It's music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul

Check out more on the upcoming Beyoncé project from PopCrush here and tell us what you think about the new song!