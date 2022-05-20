Bill’s Bar & Burgers On The Beach At The Golden Nugget In Lake Charles Reopens

Another great spot is opening back up in Lake Charles just in time for the Summer. Bill's Bar & Burgers On The Beach At The Golden Nugget in Lake Charles has reopened and is ready to serve you!

Bill's Bar & Burgers is located on the backside of the Golden Nugget facing the Calcasieu River. It is an outdoor bar and grill on the beach.

It features a white sand beach with volleyball courts, burns pits, and places to park your boat right on the front of the beach.

The popular beach is a favorite hangout for locals here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. Bill's features an outdoor covered dining area along with a fully stocked bar.

Some of the food that is featured at Bill's includes Chips and salsa, Buffalo Wings, loaded nachos, and a ton of different burger combinations.

They also have various cocktails that you would expect to get while relaxing on the beach like Margaritas, rum punch, bloody mary's, and long island ice teas just to name a few.

Folks who pull up on their boats like to anchor down and walk up to the bar for a burger and a refreshing cocktail while enjoying the fun atmosphere. There are also bathrooms available at Bill's.

So if you are looking for a spot to go get some sun and layout, get in the water and splash around to park your boat for a day of fun in the sun, then Bill's Burgers on the beach at the Golden Nugget is your spot. It's now open y'all so go enjoy!.