BJ’s Pizza House to Stay in Lafayette with Major Upgrades and New Ownership

BJ's Pizza House, a staple of the Lafayette foodie scene, is set to remain at its original 2484 W Congress Street location, thanks to the efforts of four local community members. This comes after speculation about its future was sparked by recent construction activity at the restaurant site.

The new ownership, comprising dedicated locals, has taken the reins to preserve and rejuvenate the beloved pizza franchise that many thought was gone forever.

Fans of BJ's Pizza can breathe a sigh of relief as the new owners promise to maintain everything that has made the restaurant a cherished spot in Lafayette.

A source close to the new ownership team revealed that the establishment will undergo its first major makeover in 25 years, described as a "wall-to-wall" remodel. However, the essence of BJ's, as fans fondly remember it, will be carefully preserved. From the classic wooden booths adorned with customers' names to the nostalgic arcade games, the "new" BJ's Pizza will retain its familiar charm.

What's more, the upgrades will not compromise the restaurant's soul. The new team is committed to keeping the atmosphere and menu that have defined BJ's for decades. This includes the unaltered, classic pizza recipe, a key aspect that the new team, in collaboration with the original owner, is keen to preserve.

The restaurant will see some modern touches, though. Alongside the traditional offerings of beer, BJ's will now include wine and classic pizza house cocktails. A significant change will be the transition from counter service to a hybrid full-service model. This new system promises quicker order placement and faster pizza delivery, enhancing the dining experience without losing the essence of BJ's.

The logo and core aesthetics of the restaurant will remain unchanged, ensuring that when customers walk through the front doors, they'll still be stepping into the BJ's Pizza House they know and love.

With most of the renovation work expected to be completed in the coming weeks, there's sure to be excitement about the restaurant's reopening. While no exact date has been set, there's hope for a very early 2024 relaunch.

Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to follow this story of delicious revival happening at BJ's Pizza House in Lafayette.