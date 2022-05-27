Large Black Bear Now Spotted in Jeanerette [PHOTOS]

It's certainly on the move.

Earlier this week we reported on the large black bear roaming around the eastern part of New Iberia, now it appears that the bear may have relocated.

Several photos on social media have surfaced of a large black bear in a Jeanerette neighborhood and by the looks of it, this bear has no fear.

We cannot confirm that this is the same bear that was spotted in New Iberia, but by looking at the size of this animal, it certainly resembles the one we saw earlier this week in New Iberia.

Sage Landry Sage Landry loading...

Again, if you see this animal, please do not approach it and call your local authorities immediately.

Wildlife & Fisheries reminds you to never leave your garbage or food out if you know that a bear is in your vicinity.

Check out some of the photos of the bear in Jeanerette.

Sage Landry Sage Landry loading...

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 6.29.34 AM loading...

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 6.29.19 AM loading...