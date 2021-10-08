Body of Former Jennings High Coach Found After Possible Boating Mishap at Chicot State Park

A former Jennings High School teacher and coach was found dead on Thursday morning (Oct. 7) near his boat in Chicot State Park in Evangeline Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

The body of 71-year-old Daniel R. Reed was recovered around 9:00 am yesterday.

LDWF agents were notified of a missing boater around 8:30 pm on October 6 in Chicot Lake. They responded immediately and began searching the area.

Agents, along with deputies from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, Evangeline Parish Firemen and Chicot State Park Rangers searched until around 3:00 am on October 7.

The crews resumed the search at day break on October 7 and found Reed's vessel in a cove. His body was found shortly after that in close proximity to the vessel.

It is not known yet why Reed was out of his boat. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The Evangeline Parish Coroner's Office will determine a final cause of death.

Reed was a retired civics instructor and football and baseball coach at Jennings High School.