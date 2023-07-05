UPDATED STORY (Wednesday, July 5, 2023) LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The body of Randall Duplechin of Lafayette has been found in Mississippi as the out-of-state men allegedly involved in his death await trial.

According to Lafayette Police, a breakthrough was made in the case nearly a week ago on June 29th when detectives were able to identify a location where Duplechin's body was possibly discarded. Once the Pearl River County Sheriff's Office was notified of that location, deputies found Duplechin and held his body until detectives and Crime Scene from Lafayette arrived to transport the body back to Lafayette.

As KPEL News has reported, Justin Webber has been charged with First Degree Murder in Duplechin's death, while Milford Cumberland III has been charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact to First-Degree Murder. Both men have been extradited back to Lafayette, currently sit in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, and are awaiting a court date not yet set.

Webber's bond has not been set; Cumberland's bond has been set at $50,000.00.

______________________________________________________

UPDATED STORY (Wednesday, June 21, 2023) LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A second arrest has been made in a homicide case involving a Lafayette victim, a suspect captured in Harrison County, and now a second suspect identified as being of Gulfport, Mississippi.

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office reported to them a 40-year-old man in their custody for unrelated crimes - identified as Justin Lee Webber - who allegedly provided details to them about allegedly committing the homicide of 65-year-old Randall Duplechin at a home in the 200 block of Leonie Street in Lafayette. Another suspect, 55-year-old Milford Cumberland III has been charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact to First-Degree Murder. He has been booked into the Harrison County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Lafayette. He was arrested on Tuesday, June 20.

Investigators say they are still following active leads in regard to locating the remains of Duplechin. Lafayette Police are asking for your help in providing any information you may have about the homicide. Specifically, officers are asking for you to report any sightings of Webber and Cumberland following June 15, 2023.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

______________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY (Monday, June 19, 2023) LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - On Friday, Lafayette Police answered a phone call from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi that may lead to justice for a murdered man.

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, the sheriff's office had a 40-year-old man in their custody for unrelated crimes - identified as Justin Lee Webber. While in custody, deputies say he provided details to them about allegedly committing a homicide at a home in the 200 block of Leonie Street in Lafayette.

Leonie Street, google maps Leonie Street, google maps loading...

When the Mississippi authorities let LPD know the news, officers conducted a welfare check at the home and say they were able to gather evidence of a homicide, which led investigators to the scene. An arrest warrant for Webber on one count of First Degree Murder ensued and Webber is heading back to Lafayette after Harrison County authorities booked him into their jail on the murder charge.

Harrison County, google maps Harrison County, google maps loading...

Officers say 65-year-old Randall Duplechin of Lafayette was the victim in the incident.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.