Brian McKnight Performing In Lake Charles Next Week

Singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer Brian McKnight will be performing in Lake Charles next week.

McKnight was born in Buffalo, NY on June 5, 1969. He began his musical career at a very young age in his church choir. Brian's brother, Claude McKnight III, was in a band called Take 6 in the 90s and encouraged a 19 year-old McKnight to start shopping around his own demos. He as later signed to Wing Records and released his first album in 1992. McKnight has gone on to sell over 25 million copies of his 15 albums in his long career.

Hear his greatest hits of all time:

Back At One

Anytime

Crazy Love

I Belong To You

And Many More!

Brian McKnight will take the Grand Event Center Stage on Saturday July, 31 at 8:00pm.

To purchase your tickets, click here.