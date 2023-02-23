When I think of the greatest love songs of my lifetime, "Back at One" by Brian McKnight is one of the first songs that come to my mind.

As a teenager, I used to try (yes, I have a horrible singing voice) to sing the iconic lyrics that made the song song so popular:

One, you're like a dream come true

Two, just wanna be with you

Three, girl, It's plain to see

That you're the only one for me, and Four, repeat steps one through three

Five, make you fall in love with me

If ever I believe my work is done

Then I'll start back at one

The hit song helped close out the 1990's and was one of McKnight's most memorable hits, along with "One Last Cry" and "Anytime," among others.

Now, the Buffalo-born singer is back with that hit tune, sort of. In a new ad for Chilli's Grill & Bar, McKnight plays a waiter who is refusing to admit that he is indeed the famous singer but who can't help singing the 3 For Me deal currently being offered by the restaurant. In the ad below, you will see how this "Back at One remix" has the Chili's staff and its customers grooving.

Well done, Brian McKnight! And, thank you Chili's for taking us down memory lane!.

10 Great Love Songs By Louisiana Musicians Louisiana is known around the world for the unique brands of music it's people have created. The Zydeco, Cajun, and swamp pop sounds are indeed one-of-a-kind, but the songwriters in those genres share a common trait with songwriters from the other forms of American music: They use their songs to express their love. So today, we present this compilation of love songs recorded by Louisiana musicians. Whether its Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or any other day, these songs will certainly help you say, "I love you, cher!"

Trace Adkins' Top 20 Songs: Love Songs, Military Tributes + Songs to Shake Your Country Butt To Trace Adkins is one of the most versatile country music singers of the last generation, and this list of his Top 20 Songs proves it. Emotional ballads, stunning throwbacks, painful heartbreakers and meaningful songs of faith are scattered across his nearly 30-year catalog. Then, there are a whole lot of songs that make you want to shake your behind.

Scroll through to find 20 great Trace Adkins songs , ranked. You can almost break his career into three acts: The tender beginning, his more rowdy commercial peak and his pensive later years. While he has just three No. 1 hits, Adkins' wide range of subject matter and ability to use his voice in so many fascinating ways makes him an essential 21st century artist.