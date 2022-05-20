Broussard Police Release Update on Hospitalized Toddler; Caretaker Awaiting Court Appearance After Infant Dies

Earlier this week, 49-year-old Tammy Clause of Broussard was arrested after a welfare concern turned into the discovery of a dead infant and a 2-year-old who was sent to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Broussard Police made the discovery on Monday evening when they responded to an address on E. Third Street. Clause, the caretaker, was arrested for Second Degree Murder and Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles. Clause's bond is set at $300,000.

Tammy Lynn Clause, LPSO mugshot Tammy Lynn Clause, LPSO mugshot loading...

There is some good news to report as the hospitalized child's condition has been improved. Broussard Police say the toddler is now in stable condition.

As KPEL News reported, Clause was due in court Friday morning at 8:30 AM. As of Friday morning, Tammy Clause's court date is listed as "awaiting date."

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

Officers continue to investigate. If you have any information on this incident, please call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

8 of Lafayette's Oldest Houses and Buildings

Lafayette's Choices of '5-Star' Restaurants in Acadiana