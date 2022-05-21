Bruh, Hot Pockets Have Come Out With Cold Pockets

At my house, you will always find a nice stash of Hot Pockets in our freezer. It's quite possibly the most fantastic after-school snack of all time (sans the tongue-burning it does from time to time due to over-anxious anticipation of said great snack).

Now if you're like me and are the victim of the aforementioned tongue and pallet burnings, then have I got news for you -- Hot Pockets has come out with Cold Pockets.

It's actually called the Hot Pockets Deliwich and it's the first Hot Pockets product that does not require heating.

The new Deliwich is a thaw-and-eat sandwich that doesn't require a microwave. You simply put it out on the counter for a couple of hours and let it get to room temperature and eat the heck out of it.

Or, the Hot Pockets folks say you can slap one of them puppies in your kid's lunchbox in the morning and it'll be ready to eat by the time it's lunchtime at school.

But for the greedy butts like me, you can simply thaw it out in the microwave.

It's just not meant to be eaten hot, so put that thing on defrost I'm guessing.

Our chance to try these new treats is just days away. Starting at the end of May, grocery stores nationwide will be carrying the four types of Deliwich offerings: cheddar and ham, turkey and colby, cheese melt and pepperoni and mozzarella.

Nestle Nestle loading...

The first person in Acadiana to try one of these, please send us a review.